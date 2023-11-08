A police officer shot an armed man in York on Wednesday morning while members of a police tactical team were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

Members of the Southern Maine Special Response Team, a tactical team made up of officers and deputies from nine agencies in York County that responds to high risk situations, was attempting to serve the warrant at a home on Mill Lane when the person they were looking for failed to follow commands and brandished a firearm, York police Deputy Chief Steven Spofford said in a release.

Nicholas Goodwin was shot by York County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Markellos.

Medics treated Goodwin at the scene before he was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. His condition is not known.

No officers were injured during the confrontation, which took place around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Spofford said the shooting is under investigation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, which is standard procedure whenever there is an officer-involved shooting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: