TOPSHAM – Jean Jangraw of Topsham, Maine, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the age of 95. She was born on July 10, 1928, to Louis James Lacillade and Sigrid (Rudman) Lacillade of Williamstown, Vermont, where she spent her youth and graduated from Williamstown High School as the valedictorian of her class.

Jean attended Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts, graduating in 1948, and was employed in Boston until her marriage to James Jangraw in 1949. After marrying, she and her husband raised four children in Natick, Massachusetts, before moving to Topsham, Maine, in 1972.

In Maine, Jean was employed at Mt Ararat High School and later became a successful real estate agent. Her avocations included her love for bridge, which she played both socially and competitively, eventually earning the title of Silver Life Master. She was an avid reader and volunteered at the Topsham Library for many years. Jean was also a skilled quilt maker, and family members treasure her creations.

After retiring in 1989, Jean and her husband enjoyed traveling. Their favorite excursion was an RV trip across much of the United States.

Jean is survived by her four children – Susan Jangraw of Leeds, Maine, Douglas (Debra) Jangraw of Essex, Vermont, William (Fe) Jangraw of Morgan Hill, California, and Constance (Andrew) Morris of St Johnsbury, Vermont. She was also the much-loved “Grandma” to six grandchildren and “Great Gram” or “GG” to 11 great-grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jim, her parents, her brothers, Walter and Harvey Lacillade, her sister, Ruth Trottier, and her grandson, Andrew Morris.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the kind care and support Jean received at the Highlands in Topsham, where she spent her last 16 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topsham Public Library or to a charity of your choice.