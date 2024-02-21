BRUNSWICK – Kathy Lou Labbe of Freeport, 78, died Tuesday Feb. 6, 2024. Kathy died following complications from knee replacement surgery. Kathy was a widow who was married to Richard E. Labbe for over 50 years. Kathy worked at L.L. Bean for more than 20 years. She volunteered at her church and taught Sunday school for several years and adored the children. She was a crafter and enjoyed sewing, knitting and card making.
She was born June 24, 1945, the daughter to Fredrick and Clara Wall both of whom passed before her.
She is survived by one son, Darren J. Labbe, her two brothers Jamie A. Wall, Richard (Rick)Wall, their families and her beloved cat Lance.
