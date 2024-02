Film

Feb. 22

“About My Father” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Feb. 24

“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 27

“Past Lives” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 29

“All About Eve” (1950): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

March 2

“Barbie” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Oppenheimer” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Feb. 22

The Collins Duo: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 23

Two Minutes Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Mike Maurice: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Sibling Rivalry: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 24

Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 25

Off the Charts: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 28

Terry Swett Duo: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Isaiah Bennett: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 29

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

March 1

Joan Kennedy Duo: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Ben Lyons: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 2

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Carole Wise: 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. $10 suggested donation. 926-3260

Mattson: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 3

Nick Alligood: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

