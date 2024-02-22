The Portland High boys’ basketball team rallied from a late deficit to defeat Cheverus, 49-48, in overtime in a Class AA North semifinal Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Third-seeded Portland had to rally from down 45-38 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter just to get to overtime.

The winning margin came with 27 seconds to play when Portland’s Cordell Jones made a free throw. Cheverus standout Leo McNabb had two attempts at 3-pointers. The first missed badly and went out of bounds but Portland was called for a turnover when James Johnson moved from his spot on the inbound play.

That gave second-seeded Cheverus 0.8 seconds to get off a shot. McNabb’s effort hit off the back of the rim and stayed out.

Cheverus beat Portland twice in the regular season with McNabb scoring 14 in an early-season 49-44 home win and 19 in the regular-season finale, a 57-50 Stags win at the Expo. In the latter game McNabb scored 13 straight points in a 20-3 second quarter. In the other three quarters, Portland had the scoring advantage.

Portland (16-4), state runner-up to South Portland last season, will play in its fourth regional final in the eight seasons of AA ball against the winner of the Windham-Lewiston semifinal. The regional final will be at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Cross arena. Portland has not lost a Class AA regional final.

Cheverus finished its season 16-4, losing in the regional semifinal for a third straight season.

Cheverus was without sophomore center Jameson Fitzpatrick (mononucleosis). Portland played its second game without sharpshooter Drew Veilleux, who injured his knee in the second Cheverus game.

