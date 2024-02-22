Top-seeded Windham pulled away from No. 4 Lewiston in the fourth quarter Thursday afternoon, taking a 57-44 win at Cross Insurance Arena to advance to the Class AA North boys’ basketball final.
Windham (17-2) will face No. 3 Portland (16-4) at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Cross Arena.
Tyrie James, a sophomore, led the Eagles with 16 points – 13 coming in the fourth quarter. His 3-pointer with 6:10 to go snapped a 7-0 run by Lewiston that had allowed the Blue Devils to pull within four points, 40-36.
Blake McPherson added 15 points for Windham, while Creighty Dickson had nine points and 17 rebounds.
Jeffrey Randall led Lewiston with nine points.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.