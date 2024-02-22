Top-seeded Windham pulled away from No. 4 Lewiston in the fourth quarter Thursday afternoon, taking a 57-44 win at Cross Insurance Arena to advance to the Class AA North boys’ basketball final.

Windham (17-2) will face No. 3 Portland (16-4) at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Cross Arena.

Tyrie James, a sophomore, led the Eagles with 16 points – 13 coming in the fourth quarter. His 3-pointer with 6:10 to go snapped a 7-0 run by Lewiston that had allowed the Blue Devils to pull within four points, 40-36.

Blake McPherson added 15 points for Windham, while Creighty Dickson had nine points and 17 rebounds.

Jeffrey Randall led Lewiston with nine points.

