Madison celebrates after their victory over the top seeded NYA in the girls C South semifinal game on Thursday in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Hall-Dale senior guard Hayden Madore puts up a shot during a Class C South semifinal girls’ basketball game on Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Portland’s Cordell Jones drives between Gio St. Onge, left and Maddik Weisberg of Cheverus on Thursday during Thursday’s regional semifinals. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Hall-Dale senior guard Hayden Madore, right, hugs Richmond senior guard Lila Viselli in the postgame handshake line after a Class C South semifinal game on Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

Madison’s head coach Adam Rich and teammates react during their upset over NYA in the the girls C South semifinal game on Thursday in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel

Creighty Dickson of Windham drives to the basket over Lewiston’s Mike Klick during the boys’ basketball regional semifinals on Thursday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Greenville’s Lakely St. John eyes a shot as Valley’s Brianna Mills, right, defends during a Class D South girls’ basketball semifinal game on Thursday in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Adrian Moody of Windham tries to dribble around Caden Boone of Lewiston in the first half of Thursday’s regional semifinal game. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Forest Hills guard Kylie Yu dribbles the ball past Waynflete defender Maeve Mechtenberg during a Class D South girls basketball semifinal game Thursday in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

Waynflete’s JoJo Moriba (34) and teammate Sasha Melnick (3) lunge for a rebound between Allie Dunning, left, and Carli Frigon of Forest Hills during a Class D South girls basketball semifinal game on Thursday in Augusta. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel

 

