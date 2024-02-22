Who says it’s hard to shoot in the cavernous Cross Insurance Arena?

Scarborough High’s boys’ basketball team made it look easy Thursday in a 73-55 Class AA South semifinal win against Thornton Academy.

The second-seeded Red Storm were 9 of 11 from the field overall and made all three of their 3-point shots in the opening quarter for a 22-14 lead.

Then they really got hot.

Carter Blanche and Liam Jefferds were both 3 for 3 from deep in the second quarter, and all six makes were bottom-of-the-net clean. At halftime, with a 44-19 lead, Scarborough had made 9 of 10 3-pointers – a stark contrast to many teams that come to the CIA and struggle to find their shooting range with large open backgrounds behind the baskets.

“We shoot a lot in practice and we’re an unselfish team,” said senior Liam Garriepy, who got the hot streak going with a pair of 3s late in the first quarter, including one to beat the buzzer from NBA-plus range. “No one on the team cares who scores, as long as it goes through the hoop. And once one goes in, we’re getting confident.”

Advertisement

The second quarter closed with a flurry. Blanche made consecutive 3s, then set up Jefferds for two more from long range.

“It just seemed like any shot we shot, it was bound to go in,” Blanche said. “We’re just moving the ball, everyone is just finding the best looks. It’s just fun.”

The Red Storm sank only one 3-pointer in the second half to fall just shy of the Class AA single-game record of 11 set by Bonny Eagle in 2020. Instead, Scarborough worked the ball inside and got to the line, where it made 7 of 8 free throws in the third quarter.

Related Get high school sports news delivered to your inbox each morning

Scarborough (16-4) advances to the regional final at 8:45 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 Gorham or No. 4 Deering.

Thornton, which eliminated two-time defending state champion South Portland in a quarterfinal upset, ends its season 6-14.

“We talked about not leaving them and giving them any space,” said Thornton Coach Mike Nelson. “And the shots they hit, I think we were right there with a hand in their face. You’ve got to give them credit. In the NBA, they always say it’s a make or miss league and, holy mackerel, it was a make league for them in the second quarter.”

All five Scarborough starters reached double figures. Garriepy scored 19 points. Blanche finished with 15. Jefferds and 6-foot-9 sophomore center Spencer Booth each had 12. Nate Glidden added 11, nine in the first half, while taking on the primary role of defending Thornton’s Wyatt Benoit – a tough assignment because of Benoit’s ability to both penetrate and shoot from outside.

Benoit finished with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Robert Eldred, effective from start to finish, led Thornton with 26 points.

“Nine 3-pointers (in the first half), that was quite a display, but what I’m most proud of is that we matched Thornton Academy’s physicality,” said Scarborough Coach Phil Conley. “I thought we boxed out very well on the defensive end, and I thought our transition game got us some easy looks, especially in the first half.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: