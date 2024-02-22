Off the strength of its defense and transitional play, the Hall-Dale girls’ basketball team found its way back into a Class C South final.
The No. 2 Bulldogs forced 35 turnovers on the way to a 48-23 win over No. 3 Richmond in a semifinal Thursday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center.
Senior guard Hayden Madore led Hall-Dale (19-1) with 14 points, while Jade Graham scored nine. Torie Tibbetts and Marie Benoit each added seven.
Hall-Dale last reached the Class C South final in 2022 on its way to winning the state championship.
“It’s so good (to win),” said Madore, a member of the 2022 title team. “Last year, we lost in this round, so this year, it’s awesome we get to move on and have a practice (Friday).”
Breonna Dufresne led Richmond with eight points. The Bobcats finished 17-3.
VALLEY 63, GREENVILLE 27: Kristen Bigelow tied a Class D South girls’ tournament record with five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the top-seeded Cavaliers (20-0) to a semifinal victory over No. 5 Greenville (8-9) at the Augusta Civic Center.
Madeline Hill added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Rylee Clark had 10 points and 10 rebounds to help Valley advanced to the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 2 Waynflete. The teams did not play in the regular season.
Bigelow, a sophomore, matched a record shared by two former Valley players – Kristen Baker and Cindy Schultz – and Kori Coro of Forest Hills.
Nola Mason, an eighth-grader, led Greenville with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
KATAHDIN 42, WISDOM 34: Hunter Hartsgrove scored 17 of her 22 points during a decisive surge in the third quarter as the seventh-seeded Cougars (13-8) upset the third-seeded Pioneers (16-4) in a Class D North semifinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Katahdin trailed 15-12 at halftime before outscoring the Pioneers 21-9 in the third quarter.
Alaina Rodgerson added 10 points for the Cougars, who will play No. 1 Southern Aroostook for the regional title on Saturday.
Lilly Roy of Wisdom led all scorers with 23 points. Ava Lerman finished with 11.
SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 57, JONESPORT-BEALS 35: Cami Shields tallied 20 points and Ally Shields scored 18 to lift the top-seeded Warriors (19-1) over the fourth-seeded Royals (12-8) in a Class D North semifinal in Bangor.
Mia Mills paced Jonesport-Beals with 10 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
MT. VIEW 66, FORT FAIRFIELD 40: The seventh-seeded Mustangs (15-6) erased an early deficit with a 24-8 run in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a Class C North semifinal win over the No. 3 Tigers (13-7) in a Class C North semifinal in Bangor.
Mt. View trailed 15-8 after one quarter, but Wyatt Evenson scored eight of his 22 points in the second quarter as the Mustangs forged ahead, 32-23.
Noah Hurd added 16 points.
Micah Daigle led Fort Fairfield with 12 points.
CALAIS 42, HODGDON 27: Jeremy Turner led a balanced offense with nine points as the top-seeded Blue Devils (17-3) beat the No. 4 Hawks (17-4) in a Class C North semifinal in Bangor.
Hodgdon’s Brody Little was the game’s only double-figure scorer, with 11 points.
Calais, the defending regional champion, faces No. 7 Mt. View on Saturday night.
– Dave Dyer from the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.