Off the strength of its defense and transitional play, the Hall-Dale girls’ basketball team found its way back into a Class C South final.

The No. 2 Bulldogs forced 35 turnovers on the way to a 48-23 win over No. 3 Richmond in a semifinal Thursday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center.

Senior guard Hayden Madore led Hall-Dale (19-1) with 14 points, while Jade Graham scored nine. Torie Tibbetts and Marie Benoit each added seven.

Hall-Dale last reached the Class C South final in 2022 on its way to winning the state championship.

“It’s so good (to win),” said Madore, a member of the 2022 title team. “Last year, we lost in this round, so this year, it’s awesome we get to move on and have a practice (Friday).”

Breonna Dufresne led Richmond with eight points. The Bobcats finished 17-3.

VALLEY 63, GREENVILLE 27: Kristen Bigelow tied a Class D South girls’ tournament record with five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the top-seeded Cavaliers (20-0) to a semifinal victory over No. 5 Greenville (8-9) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Madeline Hill added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Rylee Clark had 10 points and 10 rebounds to help Valley advanced to the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 2 Waynflete. The teams did not play in the regular season.

Bigelow, a sophomore, matched a record shared by two former Valley players – Kristen Baker and Cindy Schultz – and Kori Coro of Forest Hills.

Nola Mason, an eighth-grader, led Greenville with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

KATAHDIN 42, WISDOM 34: Hunter Hartsgrove scored 17 of her 22 points during a decisive surge in the third quarter as the seventh-seeded Cougars (13-8) upset the third-seeded Pioneers (16-4) in a Class D North semifinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Katahdin trailed 15-12 at halftime before outscoring the Pioneers 21-9 in the third quarter.

Alaina Rodgerson added 10 points for the Cougars, who will play No. 1 Southern Aroostook for the regional title on Saturday.

Lilly Roy of Wisdom led all scorers with 23 points. Ava Lerman finished with 11.

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 57, JONESPORT-BEALS 35: Cami Shields tallied 20 points and Ally Shields scored 18 to lift the top-seeded Warriors (19-1) over the fourth-seeded Royals (12-8) in a Class D North semifinal in Bangor.

Mia Mills paced Jonesport-Beals with 10 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MT. VIEW 66, FORT FAIRFIELD 40: The seventh-seeded Mustangs (15-6) erased an early deficit with a 24-8 run in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a Class C North semifinal win over the No. 3 Tigers (13-7) in a Class C North semifinal in Bangor.

Mt. View trailed 15-8 after one quarter, but Wyatt Evenson scored eight of his 22 points in the second quarter as the Mustangs forged ahead, 32-23.

Noah Hurd added 16 points.

Micah Daigle led Fort Fairfield with 12 points.

CALAIS 42, HODGDON 27: Jeremy Turner led a balanced offense with nine points as the top-seeded Blue Devils (17-3) beat the No. 4 Hawks (17-4) in a Class C North semifinal in Bangor.

Hodgdon’s Brody Little was the game’s only double-figure scorer, with 11 points.

Calais, the defending regional champion, faces No. 7 Mt. View on Saturday night.

– Dave Dyer from the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report.

