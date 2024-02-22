Recent events show the lasting destruction to all three branches of government by Donald Trump’s presidency and his absolutist rule of the MAGA movement.

He tarnished the executive branch by selling Cabinet posts to million-dollar donors, extorting the president of Ukraine, his coup attempt, pandering to dictators, and his theft of classified documents.

His dominance of the legislative branch is equally destructive, helping extremist MAGAs get elected and destroying the candidacies of moderate Republicans, aided by Fox News and Ronna McDaniel. Now, we have an incompetent Congress pledging to do nothing lest it reflect positively on Biden, as evidenced by tanking the bipartisan Senate immigration bill.

He has sabotaged the judiciary by nominating extremist judges to the Supreme Court to solidify his Christian political base. The result is the elimination of women’s self determination, and the contraction of needed gun regulations. These extremist judges now get to determine whether Trump remains on the 2024 ballot.

It will take decades to undo Trump’s destruction, if it’s even possible. Joe Biden has done much to restore dignity and trust in the presidency, but damage to the legislative and judicial branches continues. Voters could restore some trust in the legislative branch by voting out MAGA members working for Trump, not the people. But the Supreme Court justices have lifetime appointments and no amount of partisanship or corruption can unseat them.

I doubt the country can survive the further destruction of our government should Trump win in 2024.

Donna Brown

Pownal

