Regarding the proposal of yet another Turnpike connector: hasn’t enough good Maine land already been torn up forever to create more routes to the “Almighty Automobile” Turnpike?

Why torment this poor farmer, who helps produce so much of the organic farm products for the Portland community! And to even talk about the disturbance to the farm animals, is appalling.

Smiling Hill Farm is a wonderful business and organization and I applaud Mr. Knight in his perseverance to keep all of his acreage intact.

Thanks to the newspaper and Kelley Bouchard for the article and alerting us in southern Maine.

Elizabeth Bodner Cumiskey

Kennebunk

