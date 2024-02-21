Maine Turnpike Authority’s proposed new highway from Gorham to South Portland suggests that the state of Maine is not serious about meeting the goals established in its Climate Action Plan. Emissions from the transportation sector account for up to half of greenhouse gas emissions here in Maine. Reducing vehicle miles traveled is one key step toward achieving the goal of reducing emissions from that sector.

Despite what MTA’s alternatives analysis suggest, this project, like every other new highway construction project, will increase vehicle miles traveled and lock in our dependence on single-occupancy vehicles in the part of the state where density is high enough to support mass transit options. One stated goal of the project is to create opportunities for mass transit along this corridor, but the assumption that building a new highway will provide this benefit flies in the face of evidence from a century of highway construction. Building highways draws users away from mass transit, robbing it of financial support and leading to substandard options for the vulnerable members of the community who are not able to drive. The Gorham Connector undermines the state’s commitments to serious action toward reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.

As a quasi-governmental authority, the MTA has limited accountability to the people of Maine. Their mission is focused on moving automobiles rather than moving people and is directly at odds with the state’s climate goals.

Derek Pelletier

Portland

