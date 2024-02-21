Like so many, I am shocked at what is happening. The suffering of Palestinian citizens since Oct. 7 is stunning in its death, destruction and brutality. I struggle with the critical question of what my responsibility is as a citizen of this country. What am I to do in solidarity with the dying, displaced, starving people of Gaza?

The propaganda of mainstream media makes finding accurate information a challenge. However, there are truths from unimpeachable sources that cannot be denied, most importantly the provisional findings of plausible genocide by the International Court of Justice and the Center for Constitutional Rights. Though the ICJ has few means of enforcement, the finding of plausible genocide against Israel, and by extension against the U.S. for its support, is a victory for humanity and a defeat for Zionism.

It is essential to emphasize that a rejection of Zionism is not antisemitism. This is made abundantly clear by groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. It must also be said that the unspeakable brutality suffered by Jews during the Holocaust can never be an excuse for genocide against another population. To use the Holocaust in that way is outrageous and cynical.

So, what is my responsibility as a citizen of the country with primary responsibility for funding the genocide and providing munitions? To work for permanent ceasefire now and the end of Israeli occupation of Palestine because it is the right thing to do.

Connie Jenkins

Belfast

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: