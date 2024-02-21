Maine’s Board of Environmental Protection is deciding whether to adopt the Advanced Clean Car II standards, to match those of 13 other states. With over half of Maine’s greenhouse gases coming from our cars and trucks, we will fall short of our 2020 Climate Action Plan goals if these standards are not adopted.
The Clean Car II standards will reduce air pollutants and bring more zero-emission vehicles to our dealerships, giving us good options to break free from the oil companies and start saving money. (As a hybrid/EV owner, I see significant cost savings as the electric charge costs me only 25-30% of gas at the pump.)
As we saw from the devastating storms in December and January, climate change is here and Maine cannot wait. We must require automakers to offer consumers cleaner alternatives. In the end, it is win-win for all.
Marcia Harrington
Brunswick
