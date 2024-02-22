Portland’s emergency warming shelter is in danger of closing and is asking the state for more money to keep its doors open though March.

Ben Skillings, the executive director of Greater Portland Peer Services, which runs the shelter, said Wednesday that his organization can only afford to open the shelter for around three more nights. He has asked MaineHousing to allocate another $200,000 to keep the facility running.

The organization was awarded $112,000 to run the 75-bed emergency shelter out of the First Parish Church on Congress Street this winter, but that money has dwindled this month. Skillings said the shelter has been open for 20 nights – though the city says it has only been notified of 13.

Related Warming shelters take in hundreds as temperatures drop in southern Maine

He said it costs $5,700 per night to run the warming shelter, typically when the daily average temperature is below 20 degrees or when a storm drops more than 10 inches of snow. He said most of that cost is to pay staff – 12 to 14 people per night each earning between $20 and $30 per hour – and that includes doctors in case of overdoses. There have been several at the facility this winter, Skillings said, but no deaths.

“I am very concerned about keeping the death count to zero, which is why we have so many staff each night,” he said.

The other costs are for trash removal, food, personal protective equipment, insurance, plumbing, repairs to the church and extra security. He said there are regular complaints about needles and other debris left in neighboring Freshmen Alley, which Skillings and his team is responsible for cleaning up.

Advertisement

“It’s so dangerous and people overdose left and right. People don’t seem to appreciate what we’re doing. The neighbors, the police department, the schools, there are a lot of complaints,” he said.

The warming shelter is a central part of the city’s Homeless Winter Emergency Response Plan, which outlines how to keep people living outside safe during the coldest months of the year.

Without it, the city does not have a backup plan outside of the Homeless Services Center, which has a capacity of 258 beds.

“I don’t believe we have any other available resources,” city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said. “We’ve already increased capacity at the HSC. There’s only so much we can do as one entity.”

MAINEHOUSING REVIEWING REQUEST

Mayor Mark Dion is concerned about the warming shelter running out of funding while temperatures are still low.

Advertisement

“I know funding is an issue and there may be an end date in sight – that worries me,” he said.

Skillings is hopeful that the extra money from MaineHousing will come through. He’d like to consistently open four days a week, though it’s not clear if the state will approve that.

Scott Thistle, a spokesperson for MaineHousing, said the agency is reviewing the request and how Greater Portland Peer Services spent the initial $112,000.

“We don’t want them to have to close so we’re working to figure out if we can help,” he said. “This is a difficult population that they serve, it requires a lot in terms of staff, so their expenses are high.”

Thistle anticipates a decision will be made in the next few days.

The shelter is next slated to open on Saturday when overnight temperatures are expected to be 12 degrees.

Related Headlines Warming shelters take in hundreds as temperatures drop in southern Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: