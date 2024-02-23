Morgan Fichthorn recorded a double-double as third-seeded Cony stunned top-seeded Lawrence, 54-46, in the Class A North girls’ basketball final Friday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

Fichthorn finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cony (14-7) to its first regional title since 2012.

Lawrence (19-2), the defending state champion, took a one-point into the fourth quarter but managed just one field goal the rest of the way. Cony closed out the win by scoring the game’s final seven points, all from the free-throw line.

Morgan Cunningham contributed 14 points and Cassie Lacroix had 12 for Cony, which will play Brunswick in the state championship game next Saturday at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Kaylee Elkins paced Lawrence with 14 points. Maddie Provost scored 12.

OLD TOWN 58, ELLSWORTH 42: Saige Evans scored 24 points as the second-seeded Coyotes (19-2) won their first regional title since 1980, beating reigning state champion Ellsworth (20-1) in the Class B North final Friday at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Alexis Degrasse chipped in with 15 points as Old Town earned a spot in the state final next Friday in Bangor against undefeated Oceanside.

Grace Jaffrey scored 12 points for Ellsworth, which had a 27-game winning streak snapped.

