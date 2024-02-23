The Brunswick High girls’ basketball team will have another chance to win its first state title.
Lexi Morin scored 14 points, and the second-seeded Dragons knocked off top-seeded Mt. Ararat, 39-30, in the Class A South final at the Portland Expo on Friday night.
The Dragons earned their second straight trip to the state final, and their third overall. Brunswick lost last year to Lawrence, and also fell to Messalonskee in 2017.
Dakota Shipley scored eight points and Maddy Werner and Eva Harvie added seven apiece for Brunswick (19-2), which trailed 17-13 at the half and was tied 22-22 after three. The Dragons, however, opened the fourth quarter with a game-deciding 12-3 run.
Cali Pomerleau had eight points and Julianna Allen added seven for Mt. Ararat (18-3).
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.