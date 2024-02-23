The Brunswick High girls’ basketball team will have another chance to win its first state title.

Lexi Morin scored 14 points, and the second-seeded Dragons knocked off top-seeded Mt. Ararat, 39-30, in the Class A South final at the Portland Expo on Friday night.

The Dragons earned their second straight trip to the state final, and their third overall. Brunswick lost last year to Lawrence, and also fell to Messalonskee in 2017.

Dakota Shipley scored eight points and Maddy Werner and Eva Harvie added seven apiece for Brunswick (19-2), which trailed 17-13 at the half and was tied 22-22 after three. The Dragons, however, opened the fourth quarter with a game-deciding 12-3 run.

Cali Pomerleau had eight points and Julianna Allen added seven for Mt. Ararat (18-3).

This story will be updated.

