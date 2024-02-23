Oceanside’s Aubrianna Hoose swings the net in celebration after the Mariners beat Spruce Mountain 44-31 to win the Class B South title on Friday in Portland. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Cony players celebrate their win over Lawrence in the Class A North final Friday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Lexi Morin of Brunswick is fouled by Mt. Ararat’s Jenna Jensen during the first half of the Class A South final on Friday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Lawrence girls basketball fans react during the Class A North championship game against Cony on Friday night at the Augusta Civic Center. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Messalonskee’s Merrick Smith drives to the hoop and gets fouled by Hampden’s Liam Henaghen, left, in the Class A North boys final at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Oceanside celebrates an early 3-pointer against Spruce Mountain during the Class B South final on Friday.
AUGUSTA, ME – JANUARY 23: Messalonskee’s Ty Bernier (Cq) looks to shoot over Hampden’s defense in the Class A North boys final at the Augusta Civic Center Friday February 23, 2024 in Augusta. (Staff photo by Anna Chadwick/Staff Photographer) Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Lawrence’s Nadia Morrison, top left, tries to maintain possession of the ball as Cony defenders Morgan Cunningham, and Abby Morrill converge during the Class A North girls basketball final Friday in Augusta. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Lincoln Academy’s Casey Dunkin drives to the basket as Oceanside’s Trevin Ripley plays defense during Friday’s regional final. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Oceanside’s Aubrianna Hoose drives to the basket as Avery Bessey of Spruce Mountain moves in on defense. during Friday’s regional final. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Oceanside celebrates an early 3-pointer against Lincoln Academy during Friday’s regional final. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
