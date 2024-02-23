For the second time in three years, the Oceanside High girls’ basketball team will play for a state championship.

Bailey Breen scored 19 points, Aubrianna Hoose and Renee Ripley added nine apiece, and the top-seeded Mariners took down No. 3 Spruce Mountain, 44-33, in the Class B South final on Friday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

Oceanside fell to the Phoenix in last year’s regional final, but prevailed down the stretch Friday. The game was tied at 14 at halftime, but the Mariners began the third quarter with a 14-2 run that was kickstarted by a tie-breaking 3-pointer from Ripley. Spruce Mountain didn’t get within eight points the rest of the way.

Grace Mackie added eight points for Oceanside (21-0). Spruce Mountain (18-3) was led by 12 points from Jaydn Pingree.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: