Celebrating the town’s 250th

Beginning in March with a traditional bean supper and ending in September with a parade, events are planned to commemorate the town’s 250th anniversary, or semiquincentennial, of its incorporation. The nearly year-long celebration will highlight New Gloucester’s history, people, places, unique features, hidden talents, farm, food and drink specialties.

Events will be connected to the season and designed to focus on important town features. Some highlights will include a birthday cake decorating contest, town-wide yard sale, garden tours, field days, church history tour, children’s events, a photo contest and more.

The celebration is being organized by the town’s Semiquincentennial Committee, comprised of members of the New Gloucester Historical Society, town officials and members of the public. For more information about plans for this celebration, contact the committee at 250bday@newgloucester.com.

Special Olympics’ contests at Pineland

Pineland Farms will host Special Olympics Maine Winter Games’ cross-country ski and snowshoe competitions Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 28-29 at the Outdoor and Fitness Center, 25 Campus Drive, which is the former YMCA location.

Cross-country ski contests will take place on Thursday. Time trials will begin at 10:45 a.m. and finals at 11 a.m., 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. Time trials for the snowshoe competitions will be held at 10 and 11 a.m., with finals at 12:30 p.m. The snowshoe 100-, 25- and 50-meter finals will be held Friday at 9:30, 10:30 and 1 p.m.

Organizers report that there will be 50 teams attending and more than 300 athletes participating. Volunteers are needed. Those interested are encouraged to go to volunteer.somaine.org to register. Events are free for spectators.

Advertisement

Contact Caroline Cole at carolinec@somaine.org for further details.

Spring Girls on the Run

Registration is open for the spring season of Girls on the Run, an after-school program that teaches girls connections between physical and emotional health.

Practices take place at Memorial School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. The season runs from April 1 to June 2 for grades 3-5.

Register at girlsontherunmaine.org. The program fee is $160 and financial assistance is available. Contact Shelley Blake at blakeshel3@gmail.com with any questions.

Singer-songwriter to perform

A singer-songwriter from Brunswick, Carole Wise is an accomplished player of guitar and mandolin. She will perform at the First Congregational Church of New Gloucester at 7 p.m. March 2. The church vestry is located at 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

Admission is by a $10 suggested donation. Learn more about the singer at carolewisemusic.com.

Budget public hearing

The town’s Finance Committee will host its public hearing and final review at 7 p.m. March 7, at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: