PORTLAND – On Friday Feb. 9, 2024, Philip Mercer Rhinelander passed away peacefully after a six-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

Born in 1939, Philip grew up in Brookline, Mass. with his family: father, Philip H. Rhinelander, mother Virginia Roberts Rhinelander, and three sisters, Helen, Virginia and Elizabeth Jane. He attended Dexter School until 1952 and graduated from Brooks School in 1957. His undergraduate studies at Harvard College (class of 1961) were interrupted by a three- year enlistment in the U.S Army (1958-1961); he graduated from Harvard with honors in 1965, and went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music in London. In 1971, Philip joined the music faculty at Middlebury College as a teacher of classical guitar, and later joined the music faculties of UVM and of Johnson State College in Vermont. He taught various music courses including music theory, was active as guitar soloist, and was a member of several ensembles as guitarist and lutenist. In 1978, Philip moved to Portland, Maine to start a new venture in business, XPress Copy Service, which he owned and operated for some 38 years. He was an active member of the Portland Rotary Club for over 20 years, and over many years was a board member of several local arts and music groups.

Philip was a talented and passionate musician. He sang with several choral groups, including the Portland Community Chorus, The Choral Art Society, the Androscoggin Chorale and the Oratorio Chorale. He provided guitar accompaniment for weekly Taizé services at St. Luke’s Cathedral in Portland for a number of years. Music was second only to his love for the ocean, and he was never happier than he was when he was sailing on the coast of Maine. Up until 2008, he vacationed regularly at his family’s summer home on Vinalhaven.

Philip is survived by his four children, Philip H. and his wife Beth Montgomery Rhinelander, Edward D. and his wife Genevieve Martineau, Sarah (whose mother is Margaret McIntosh Rhinelander) and Julia H. (whose mother was Carrie Towne Rhinelander); as well as a granddaughter, Eva Louise Rhinelander (daughter to Ned and Genevieve).

Philip’s family is incredibly grateful for the kind and thoughtful care given to their father in his final days by the dedicated staff at the Lunder House at The Cedars Retirement Community since December 2022. They also extend their gratitude to Philip’s partner of fifteen years, Priscilla Platt, for her love and support.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

the Southern Maine

Agency on Aging or to:

a charity of your choice

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous