People Plus members are having fun at the new People Plus “Bandstand” Club! Come try out this casual group to enjoy unstructured dancing and socializing to music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. The club meets two Wednesday afternoons each month, including next Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. Free for members only, but anyone can come try it once for free. For more Bandstand dates and other center activities, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus

