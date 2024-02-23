People Plus members are having fun at the new People Plus “Bandstand” Club! Come try out this casual group to enjoy unstructured dancing and socializing to music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. The club meets two Wednesday afternoons each month, including next Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. Free for members only, but anyone can come try it once for free. For more Bandstand dates and other center activities, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.