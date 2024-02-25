SCARBOROUGH – Merton Franklin Brackett, 97, beloved husband for 61 years to the late Carolyn Brackett of Scarborough, passed away at his home on Feb. 20, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Blue Point Church, 236 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough. A private burial service will be held at Limington Village Cemetery later in the spring.

Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Merton’s name to

Blue Point Church,

236 Pine Point Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

