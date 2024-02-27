BRUNSWICK – Gloria Pelletier died on Feb. 16, 2024. at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick with her two daughters at her side. She was born on Sept. 18, 1938 in Waterville, the daughter of Ernest and Florence Paradis.

Gloria attended Waterville schools. On Nov 7, 1959, she married Norman Pelletier and they settled in Brunswick.

She worked at One Hour Martinizing with her parents, Ernest and Florence for several decades and then retired from Key Bank., also in Brunswick. After a bout with breast cancer, she volunteered for several years at Parkview Hospital’s Women’s Boutique assisting with women who also had breast cancer. Most recently, she enjoyed winning bingo at Creekside in Brunswick, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and knitting. Also, she loved her annual trips to Hollywood Casino in Bangor with her favorite sister-in-law, Donna Paradis. She was such a kind, thoughtful and helpful woman.

She was predeceased by both of her parents, sisters Claudette Jolicoeur and Joan Quriron and Norman Pelletier.

Surviving are her brother and his wife, Ernest and Donna Paradis from Waterville; her daughters Laurie (Peter) Thiboutot and Angie (Kevin) Cloutier both of North Ft Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Travis Thiboutot (Tiffanie Berger), Taylor (Angel) Thiboutot, Kyle Cloutier (Melissa Brendel) and Matvei Cloutier (Alisah Carillo); and great grandchildren Hannah Thiboutot, Claire Thiboutot and Eli Thiboutot.

A celebration of life will be held at the community room at Creekside, 50 Baribeau Dr., Brunswick, this summer. More details to follow on her Facebook page.

Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com