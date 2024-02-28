BRUNSWICK – On the morning of Feb. 24, 2024, Gianelia “John” Guernelli passed away after a 7-year, hard fought battle with cancer. He peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by family and loved ones at the age of 55.

John was born in the Bronx, NY, to Adelaide and Giovanni Guernelli in November of 1968. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Manhattan College in 1990 and Doctorate of Medicine from Albert Einstein College in 1994. John met his wife, Karen Endrulat, while working as a doctor and she as a nurse at Danbury Hospital. John was afflicted by what some of his colleagues called a “condition of permanent blissfulness.” After appropriate testing it was simply found to be a case of profound happiness and love for his newfound soul mate. John and Karen married in August of 1995 and together raised four wonderful children.

Aside from working as a pain management physician, John always had his hands busy with his ever-growing list of skills and hobbies. A true modern day renaissance man! When John wasn’t tinkering in the basement, he was making an elaborate homecooked meal with his family, enjoying sailing or boating in Harpswell, fixing one of their perpetually breaking vehicles, running a property rental company or spending quality time with his loving family. Anyone that encountered him was enamored by his infectious smile and sense of humor that never faded, even throughout years of pain and hardships. His radiant smile and laughter-provoking attitude continued until his last breath was drawn.

John is survived by his wife, Karen; his four children, Hanna, Evan, Luke and Gia; his grandson Xavier; as well as a large extended family. He will be sorely missed.

A private celebration of life will be held in Summer to honor and commemorate this amazing, passionate and loving man.

