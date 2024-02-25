PORTLAND – Richard “Dick” Allen Clark passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 21, 2024. He was born Oct. 13, 1945 the son of Leo and Patricia (Fantasia) Clark. Dick was born and raised in Portland and attended Portland schools.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a medical service specialist at Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts. During his tenure he assisted First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. After his military service, Dick went to work for the U.S. Postal Service but he had a calling to help others. He enrolled in nursing school at Westbrook College. Dick worked as an ER nurse at Mercy Hospital for a number of years. After his work at Mercy he devoted his time supporting the recovery community at the Arnie Hanson Center.

He went on to start his own business, D.J. Productions and provided entertainment at many weddings and celebrations. Volunteer work was very important to him. He enjoyed supporting the recovery community, the Bruce Roberts Foundation, several nursing homes, the VA and also volunteered as a hospice nurse.

Every Christmas he would surprise one of his five grandchildren with “The Big Gift”. He took turns surprising each grandchild with an extra special gift. He took great pride in creating fun for his grandchildren and they looked forward to this each year.

Dick was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching, coaching and playing sports. He played softball throughout his life and loved to attend high school sports games.

Richard is survived by two daughters Susan Lelansky and her husband Mathew of South Portland, and his daughter, Dawn Gross of Portland; his long time partner Mary Jo Dadiego of Portland; his brother, Harry Clark of Portland, his sister, Patricia Wheeler-Crichton of South Portland, his brother, Howard Spear of Westbrook and sister, Donna Spear of Lewiston. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nick Lelansky of Orlando, Fla., Lyndsey Berry of Westbrook, Ashley Berry of Westbrook, Victoria Hinman of Standish, and Patrick Plourd of Windham; and great-grandchildren Gabe, Jared, Maddie, Hope, Emma, Matthew, Rae, Parker and Lenora.

He was predeceased by his father, Leo Clark, mother, Patricia (Fantasia) Spear and his stepfather, Howard Spear; his brother, Andrew Skinner, his sister, Grace Clark, his brother, Leo Clark Jr., his brother, Billy Clark, his brother, Jimmy Clark and his brother, Emil Spear.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Mellen St., Portland, followed by burial at new Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Online Condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Milestone Recovery

65 India St.

Portland. ME 04101

