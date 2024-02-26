In Portland and its surrounding towns, “turnover” seems to be the restaurant word of the year. Not the fruit-filled baked good (although that probably also deserves a celebration), but flux and change in the world of restaurants, diners, cafes, bars and food shops. Case in point: In this third edition of the area’s Best 75, more than 20% of the entries have changed since our 2023 update. Some beloved businesses shut their doors forever — Helm, for instance, which I sadly pulled from this list days before it was published — others faltered in the late/post-pandemic environment and a few were simply edged out by talented newcomers. Unfortunately, selecting only 75 out of hundreds also means leaving out many deserving bars, restaurants and food businesses. It never gets easier.

You may notice that the Top 10 shortlist has also evolved over the past year — in some ways more than the extended list. A few evergreen legends continue to cling tightly to a place in the best-of-the-best category, while others have nudged and jostled their way to the top (including one rookie that didn’t even exist when I compiled last year’s list). Very little about metropolitan Portland’s dining scene remains static, and I hope this list reflects that frustrating, yet beautiful mutability.

Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Given labor shortages and lingering impacts of the pandemic, please check before visiting any of the businesses in this guide as hours and menus may change.

View map of restaurants