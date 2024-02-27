SEATTLE — Kailer Yamamoto scored the only goal in a shootout and the Seattle Kraken overcame David Pastrnak’s hat trick to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night.

Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Seattle, which twice came from behind to tie the game. Philipp Grubauer denied all three Bruins shootout attempts, the last of which was by Pastrnak.

“He came in way slower than in the game,” Grubauer said. “So (he had) a little bit more time to make a move in the shootout. But this guy has so many tricks in the bag. You don’t expect them to do the same thing twice.”

It was Boston’s sixth straight game that went beyond regulation time. By earning one point, the Bruins (34-12-14) tied idle Vancouver for most points in the NHL at 82.

After dropping the final three games on a 1-0-3 road trip, Boston is 2-2-5 in its past nine overall.

“If you look at the points, it’s a good trip. But doesn’t feel like it,” said Pastrnak, who tied the score late in the third period. “You get five out of eight points and every game was overtime. It’s a tough way to end it. We could have got the win, but unfortunately we didn’t. We played a great game, then in the third period we kind of let them push. You must expect good teams will make a push and refocus. It took us until almost too late in the third period to make the push back.”

Grubauer made 29 saves for the Kraken. He got the start after replacing Joey Daccord early in the second period of Saturday’s 5-2 home loss to Minnesota.

Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for Boston.

Yamamoto was up first in the shootout and beat Ullmark with a forehand shot. Grubauer subsequently made saves on Charlie Coyle, Charlie McAvoy and Pastrnak.

Pastrnak put the Bruins on the board at 5:53 of the first period. Kevin Shattenkirk gained the puck deep in his own end and sent it ahead to Pastrnak, who was breaking down the middle of the ice ahead of Seattle defenders Will Borgen and Jamie Oleksiak. Pastrnak went 1-on-1 against Grubauer and launched the puck over his glove, high into the net.

Pastrnak’s 37th goal of the season was his 700th career point. He is the 10th Bruins player to reach that milestone.

“You get a few and you want to score more and more,” Pastrnak said. “I’ll definitely have to do some research on how to score more.”

Eberle tied it on a power play at 4:45 of the second with his 14th of the season. Pastrnak put Boston back on top at 17:08. Dunn’s 10th goal tied it again at 5:29 of the third.

Seattle had 14 shots on goal in the third — two more than in the first two periods combined.

“The push at the start of the third period was really important,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “And you can see the determination in our guys right away from the drop of the puck, and that paid off for us.”

Bjorkstrand gave Seattle a 3-2 lead with 5:30 left in the third when he redirected a shot by Alex Wennberg past Ullmark for his 14th goal. That came after the Bruins thought they had snapped the 2-all tie on an apparent goal by Morgan Geekie with 9:14 to go. But the Kraken won a replay challenge for goaltender interference.

Pastrnak tied it at 3 on a power play with 2:52 left in regulation.

