The finalists for the Mr. Maine Basketball and Miss Maine Basketball awards were revealed Tuesday.

The Mr. Maine Basketball finalists are Carter Galley of Oceanside, Chance Mercier of Ellsworth and Zach McLaughlin of Hampden. On the girls’ side, the Miss Maine Basketball finalists are Maddie Fitzpatrick of Cheverus, Caroline Hartley of Scarborough and Ellie Gay of Gorham.

Galley led the Mariners back to the Class B final, and scored 35 points in Oceanside’s Class B South final victory over Lincoln Academy. McLaughlin has guided Hampden to the Class A final, and scored 24 points in the A North final win over Messalonskee. Mercier helped the Eagles earned Class B North’s No. 1 seed.

Fitzpatrick, a University of Maine commit, has led the Stags to the AA final, and averaged 25.5 points and 11.3 rebounds during the regular season. Gay led Gorham to the AA final while setting a record for points scored in an AA South tournament (51 in three games), while Hartley helped take Scarborough to the AA South final after averaging 15.7 points during the regular season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »