WINDHAM – Therese Marie Bernier Burns, 65, of Windham Maine, passed surrounded by her family on Feb. 23, 2024. She was born in Portland to L. Philip Bernier and Patricia Ann (White) Bernier. She graduated from Westbrook High School, received her BS from UM Farmington, her MS from USM, and studied for her doctorate in education at Walden University.

Therese was a Special Education teacher for over 40 years including a stint with the Department of Education training other teachers in Special Education techniques. She volunteered all her life for many charities including Special Olympics and the backpack lunch program. She was an active Elks member and was Elks member of the year in 2022. She loved the outdoors, was an avid reader, and loved live performance. She was a true lover of music and light, loved her “Downeast Community” and the People of the Dawnland.

Therese always took care of others first. Always the first to help in any situation. Her last selfless act was to donate her organs so that others could live on.

Therese is survived by her children, Joesph D. Mitchell III, Jenna (Mitchell) Dana, Logan Burns; her grandchildren, Amuwes, Muwin, Mallory and Odin; her siblings LoriAnne Grassi (Chris), Katherine Gagnon (Steve), Rodney Bernier (Sherene), Debra Martin (Kevin), James Bernier (Lisa), and Daniel Bernier; her stepmother Susan Penna Bernier and stepsiblings Beth, Steven, Michael, and Billy; her former husband Greg Burns; her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and a large circle of close friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her infant daughter Mallory, and her stepsister Lisa.

Special thanks to the ICU staff of Mercy Hospital.

Visitation on February 28, from 4-7 p.m., at Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. A Christian Mass celebrated by Father John Fortin will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 29, at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Therese’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite educational scholarship, environmental group, or underserved community.

