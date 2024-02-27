Dylan Jones scored with 6:25 left in overtime to lift No. 3 York to a 4-3 win over No. 6 Brunswick in a Class B South boys’ hockey quarterfinal game on Tuesday in Dover, New Hampshire.

York (14-3-2) advances to face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Kennebunk/Wells and Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Poland in the semifinals.

Garrett Conway scored with four minutes left in the third period for Brunswick/Freeport (5-13-1) to send the game to overtime.

Maclean Douris and Luke Douris scored in the second period for York, while Evan Kravitz and James Bowen scored in the second for Brunswick. Brandon Briggs gave York the lead early in the third.

Michael Shoemaker stopped 25 shots for Brunswick/Freeport, while Aidan McQuaide had 33 saves for York.

