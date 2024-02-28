Edna M. Johnson, 94, of Kennebunk, died peacefully on Feb. 13, 2024, after a short period of declining health.

Edna lived a strong, independent, and inspired life for 94-plus years, building instant friendships with those of all ages and becoming “Mom” to many.

Edna was born on Aug. 14, 1929, in Woodstock, Vermont, daughter of Elwin Williamson and Marion F. Peoples.

After graduating from South Royalton High School, South Royalton, Vermont, Edna moved to Westborough, Massachusetts, where she met her first husband, Harold, and raised their family. She was active in the Westborough Women’s Club, local bridge group and area bowling league. She was known for her exceptional sewing and clothing design skills, especially her imaginative children’s Halloween and dance recital costumes.

Edna also enjoyed spending time at the family’s vacation home in Barnard, Vermonth, where she loved walking in the woods, skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.

After being widowed at a young age, Edna attended college to study accounting, a profession she pursued until meeting her second husband, John. In pre-retirement, they headed north and purchased The Village Confectionery, a candy and gift shop in North Conway, New Hampshire. In 1985, they expanded the business to Kennebunkport, where it remained a local favorite for many years.

Edna and husband John loved living near the ocean and embraced the year-round lifestyle of coastal Maine. They especially favored Wells Reserve at Laudholm where they enjoyed the nature trails and wildlife. She was a member of the Congregational Church of Wells, and as a former retailer, enjoyed volunteering at the church’s thrift shop, The Ditty Box.

To know Edna was to know her multi-decades love for square dancing. Along with husband John, she was a lifetime member of the Nubble Lighthouse Keepers Square Dance Club in Wells, where she served as past club treasurer until 2019.

Edna is survived by her three daughters, Theresa A. Lynch of Williamsburg, Virgnia, Patti L. Duprey and husband Dennis of Kennebunk, and JoAnn Thompson Gordon and husband David Hersh of Kennebunk; and three stepchildren Linda C. Corbet and husband Patrick of Northborough, Massachusetts, Steven W. Johnson and partner Jacqui Coons of North Hampton, New Hampshire, and James P. Johnson and wife Suzanne of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Edna adored her many grandchildren: Andrew, Jena and husband Jack, Christopher and wife Kayla, Jack and wife Aisha, Kevin, Chelsea and Madison; and great-grandchildren Miranda and Tucker.

In addition, Edna is survived by the neighbors and friends from Waterford Greene, Kennebunk, and Nubble Lighthouse Keepers who became family.

Edna is predeceased by her first husband of 25 years, Harold R. Thompson, Jr., second husband of 38 years, H. Conrad (John) Johnson, as well as her parents, sister Pauline, brother Richard and stepdaughter Karen L. Johnson.

At her request, there will be no services. Burial will take place in the family plot in Pinegrove Cemetery, Westborough, Massachusetts. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bibberfuneral.com.

In honor of her memory, the family welcomes contributions to a new “Johnson Tree” to be planted at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm. Checks may be mailed to Laudholm Trust, PO Box 1007, Wells ME 04090; online donations at www.wellsreserve.org/support/celebratory-gifts; Memo Edna Johnson.

