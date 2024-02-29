It is with a heavy heart we tell of the passing of Elizabeth “Betsy” Fitzgerald on Feb. 25, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, with family by her side.

Betsy was born on April 17, 1955, in Biddeford, the first born of Marlowe and Judith LeBarge of Kennebunk. Betsy was a 1973 graduate of Kennebunk High School and attended SMVTI (now SMCC) for culinary arts. She was married to Jim Fitzgerald in 1997 and they made their home in Kennebunkport.

Betsy was a top-notch realtor in York County and surrounding area for many years. She received many awards and accolades. Betsy was also very involved in the Kennebunkport business and local community.

Betsy loved to travel and was able to visit many places all over the world. She took a few family trips to Walt Disney World, too. Christmas was very special to Betsy, and she loved decorating her home. Entertaining for any event was always on the list for Bets! She loved to entertain! For many years, she was involved with all of the Prelude activities. You could always count on Betsy for help!

She loved animals. All animals! During high school she competed in horse shows with her horse, Little Straw. Betsy always had a dog … Amber, Asta, Binky, Everett, and Frankie to name a few! Cats, too … Ting Ting being her favorite. She had birds also … Skittles was a favorite.

Betsy was predeceased by her parents, and by her husband, Jim (2022).

She is survived by her siblings, Laurie, Deborah, Kristen and Jonathan; her daughter, Cheyenne (Sam) and two grandsons, Bryson and Rowen, who were very special to her. She is also survived by Aunt and Uncle – Sonny and Jan Hutchins, a special cousin Kathy, cousins, nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews.

Services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME, 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Betsy’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

