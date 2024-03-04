Alfred Burdick Corey was born in Alfred, New York, on Nov. 22, 1933. He passed away at his home in Kennebunk on Feb. 29, 2024. The family of three girls and two boys lived in Westwood, Massachusetts, and settled in Dedham, Massachusetts. He graduated from Dedham with the class of ’51 excelling in basketball. Later, he went on to graduate from Boston University in ’55.

During the summer of ’55, while he awaited to serve his time in the draft, he became acquainted with a family friend and schoolmate Sally Weese. In the next few years, they were happily married. Al was discharged and found employment with Liberty Mutual in Boston. Al and Sally moved to Walpole, Massachusetts, where they raised their children, Ron and Candace, and lived an active life.

After 40 years, he retired having made many lifelong friends. Al and Sally eventually moved to Kennebunk, where they have lived for 35 years. Al will be remembered for being perpetually on the move and singing while he worked outside on his house and property.

Al’s greatest love and achievement in life was constructing a log cabin with his family. In 1974, his family of four pooled their money and bought a little piece of the Gore in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. The Vermont Log House kit traveled the winding roads and made it to its final destination awaiting assembly. Numbered from A-1 to GE-14, the family worked together to build their dream.

Adding a few more tools to his collection, the family assembled the log house themselves with the help of putting up the rafters from his Liberty Mutual buddies. Their cabin became the perfect spot for their yearly skiing weekend where pictures would reveal that it was quite a lively time that was well planned and fondly remembered. It also was a home for many family holidays and relaxation for many generations to come.

Al leaves his wife Sally of 67 wonderful years and his sister Mary Folsom. Immediate family members include his son Ron Corey and his wife Reenie and their two boys, grandsons Jonathan and Sam, who is married to Robyn. Also his daughter Candace “D” Westgate and her husband Keith and their two children including granddaughter Rachael and grandson Jason, who is married to Michelle with two kids – Alexandra and Tyler. Lastly, his beloved cats, Blizzy and Luna, who gave him much joy and comfort.

According to Al’s wishes, his ashes will be spread to the winds of New Hampshire and Maine. Donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

