CLASS A

WHO: Gray-New Gloucester (19-2) vs. Hampden Academy (19-2)

WHEN: 2:45 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

TV: MPBN

KEY PLAYERS: Hampden – Zach McLaughlin, sr., G (23.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds); JJ Wolfington, sr., F (15.2 points, 4.4 assists, 9.1 rebounds); Liam Henaghen, so., F (7.1 points, 2.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds); Sawyer Worcester, so., G (5.6 points, 4.7 assists, 29 3-pointers); Aiden Kochendorfer, jr., G (7.7 points, 2.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds). Gray-New Gloucester – Nate Hebert, sr., G (21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists); Aidan Hebert, sr., G/F (9.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists), John Patenaude, jr., G (17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds); Noah Hebert, sr., F/G (7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals); Carter Libby, sr., F (5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds)

Advertisement

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Gray-New Gloucester, looking for its first boys’ basketball championship since winning Class C in 1975, wants to get buckets in transition and that means being able to use pressure defense to create turnovers and controlling defensive rebounds. Hampden has won four Class A titles (most recently in 2020 versus York) in eight previous championship trips since Russ Bartlett took over as coach in 2004. The Broncos are at their best when moving the ball crisply in the half court and when Mr. Maine finalist McLaughlin is clicking on mid-range shots. Wolfington is a powerful 6-foot-2 player who utilizes his strength to control rebounding. The Hebert twins – Aidan and Noah – are also strong rebounders but are more about quickness and hustle. … The team that most effectively dictates tempo will have the edge.

CLASS AA

WHO: Windham (18-2) vs. Gorham (18-2)

WHEN: 8:45 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

TV: MPBN’s World channel (1276 TW/Spectrum; 164 Comcast)

KEY PLAYERS: Windham – Blake McPherson, sr., F (10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals); Creighty Dickson, jr., F (10.4 points, 10.1 rebounds); Tyrie James, so., G (11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists); Quinton Lindsay, sr., F (7.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists); AJ Moody, so., G (10.5 points, 2.5 steals). Gorham – Ashton Leclerc, sr., G (21.1 points, 73 3-pointers); Gabe Michaud, sr., G (12.5 points, 6.5 assists); Caden Smith, sr., G/F (16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists); Griffin Gammon, jr., C (9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Windham has never played in a boys’ basketball state championship game. Gorham has not been in a state final since 2005 when it made its fifth trip to the Class B final in six years, with its last win coming in 2000. … Based on Gorham’s 67-40 home win Jan. 15, the key between these old rivals will be if Gorham shoots well, especially from behind the arc, something it is known for with Leclerc and Smith (44 3-pointers). In that game, Smith had six 3-pointers and Leclerc had three treys and scored 26 points and Gorham had a 26-7 advantage in the third quarter. In its 46-33 regional final win against Scarborough, Gorham had one short spree where Smith and then Leclerc hit consecutive shots, each with a 3-pointer, and it was the difference in the game. … Windham’s balanced scoring is its strength and the Eagles have an edge in their ability to score in multiple ways. Dickson was the top rebounder in AA North and Lindsay led the league in assists. … Based on regular-season stats, if it comes down to free throw shooting, Gorham has the edge with Smith (87%) and Leclerc (83%). James (71%) is the only Eagle who shot better than 63% at the line. But in its regional final win against Portland, James was 7-of-7 at the line and Windham overall was 18 of 21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »