CLASS A

WHO: Cony (14-7) vs. Brunswick (19-2)

WHEN: 1:05 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

TV: MPBN

KEY PLAYERS: Cony – Morgan Cunningham, sr., G (16 points), Abby Morrill, jr., G (14 points, 9.1 rebounds), Morgan Fichthorn, jr., F (11.1 points, 8.8 rebounds), Maci Freeman, sr., G (4.6 assists). Brunswick – Lexi Morin, jr., F (10.2 points, 4.6 assists, 5 steals); Dakota Shipley, sr., F (16.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 3.5 steals); Maddy Werner, sr., F (11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 blocks); Abby St. Pierre (6 rebounds).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Both these teams can score; Cony ranked second among KVAC Class AA and A teams at 58.2 points per game, while Brunswick (52.9) ranked fifth. Where these teams differ is on the defensive side; Brunswick ranked first among those KVAC teams at 35.3 points allowed per game, while Cony (53.3) ranked 14th. The Rams’ defense will have its hands full; Shipley is a floor-stretching forward who can knock down outside shots, Emily Doring is an X-factor as a dangerous shooter, and Morin for the second straight year has thrived in the bright lights and become the Dragons’ top playmaker in the postseason. … If there’s a team that’s suited to crack Brunswick’s formidable defense, however, the Rams could be it. The Dragons are difficult to beat down low, but Cony has shooters in Cunningham and Fichthorn who, as Brunswick Coach Sam Farrell said, can “shoot the lights out.” If the shots fall, Cony could win the Gold Ball for the first time since 2007. If it becomes a defensive struggle, however, it’ll be tough for the Rams to deny Brunswick its first state title.

CLASS AA

WHO: Gorham (18-3) vs. Cheverus (21-0)

WHEN: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

TV: MPBN’s World channel (1276 TW/Spectrum; 164 Comcast)

KEY PLAYERS: Gorham – Ellie Gay, sr., F (13.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals); Kalin Curtis, sr., F (6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds); Julia Reed, jr., G (8.0 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals); Summer Gammon, sr., F (5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals). Cheverus – Maddie Fitzpatrick, sr., G (24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists); Ruth Boles, sr., F (11 points, 7 rebounds, 1.6 steals); Megan Dearborn, sr., G (6 points, 2 rebounds); Anna Goodman, so., G (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1.5 steals).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This rematch of the 2022 AA final (a 49-36 Cheverus win) features two teams led by Miss Maine Basketball finalists. Cheverus features perhaps the state’s most complete player in Fitzpatrick, who can score 30 points, pull down 15 rebounds or dish out 10 assists, and who can take over the game on either end of the court. But the Stags also have a double-double candidate in Boles, who had 20 points in the AA North final, and a knockdown shooter in Dearborn, who has hit seven 3-pointers over Cheverus’ two playoff games. … Gorham, meanwhile, has been led by its finalist in Gay, who flourishes in big moments and has shown a knack for hitting the shot the Rams need to change momentum or close out a game. Gorham likely won’t have another player score 20, but in Curtis, Reed, Gammon or Vanessa Walker has several players who could score 15. A few mini-games could decide this. One is the rebounding battle between Curtis and Boles, as both are both hard-nosed players with a physical edge on the boards. Another is the tempo game, and whether Gorham’s ball movement will withstand the Cheverus pressure. Finally, can Fitzpatrick, a tenacious player, avoid the foul trouble that plagued her last game and play uninhibited, especially late?

