BANGOR — The first half was nearly perfect for the Oceanside High girls’ basketball team.

And it was all the Mariners needed to end up back at the Class B summit.

Grace Mackie and Renee Ripley scored nine points apiece, and the Mariners defeated Old Town, 33-25, to win the Class B championship at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Bailey Breen, hounded throughout the game by double teams led by Saige Evans, scored four points. Makayla Emerson led Old Town (20-2) with 14 points, while Evans added nine.

Oceanside (22-0) came out hot, building a 19-7 lead on 8-of-10 shooting, and led 25-10 at the half. The Mariners’ offense dried up from there, managing only a 3-pointer from Ripley over the next 13 minutes, but Oceanside never let the Coyotes get within six points.

This story will be updated.

