Oceanside celebrates as the clock runs out after their victory over Old Town on Friday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Oceanside’s Grace Mackie tries to save the ball from going out of bounds as Old Town’s Kloey Deabler moves in on defense on Friday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Oceanside’s Caitlyn Lamb battles for the ball with Old Town’s Elizabeth Magoon. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Oceanside’s Aubrianna Hoose drives to the basket. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Oceanside’s Cohen Galley gets tripped up driving to the basket with Orono’s Will Francis in on defense. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Oceanside’s Zeb Foster drives to the basket as Orono’s Ben Francis plays defense during the Class B boys’ basketball state championship game on Friday in Bangor. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Lewiston goalie Gabe Pomerleau looks back at the puck as it slides into the back of the net on a nifty goal by Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle’s Philip Traina during Friday night’s playoff game at The Colisee in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Lewiston’s Deano Scalia pokes the puck away from Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle’s Mason Caron during Friday night’s playoff game at The Colisee in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Lewiston’s Hayden Brown slips past Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle players on his way to the net during Friday night’s playoff game at The Colisee in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Lewiston’s Dylan Blue watches his shot hit the back of the net as it gets past Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle’s Jacob Marston during Friday night’s playoff game at The Colisee in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal