First it came down to the final seconds of regulation between neighboring towns desperate for a state championship. Then it went to overtime.

In front of a nearly sold-out and very loud crowd at Cross Insurance Arena, Windham High won its first boys’ basketball state championship, beating rival Gorham, 62-58 in overtime, in the Class AA final.

Windham wrapped it up with six straight free throws by its sophomore duo – four by Tyrie James and then two clinchers from AJ Moody. Senior Blake McPherson hit probably the biggest shot of overtime with a no, no, YES 3-pointer for a 53-51 lead.

Gorham played the final two minutes of regulation without its top scorer, Ashton Leclerc, who fouled out and was held to four points. Gabe Michaud, who got the Rams to overtime by scoring 27 points, fouled out in the extra session.

James led Windham with 17 points, six in the overtime. Moody (12), Creighty Dickson (12) and Quinton Lindsay (10) also scored in double figures.

Griffin Gammon supported Michaud with 13 points.

Windham (19-2) was making its first title game appearance. Gorham, which last won a title in 2000 (Class B), finished 18-3.

Both teams won one quarter in the first half by a large margin.

Windham appeared ready to blow the game wide open when it led 23-7 after the first quarter, with five players scoring and Quinton Lindsay knocking down two 3-pointers. Gorham hurt itself with five turnovers.

The second quarter was all Gorham – and mostly Michaud. The senior point guard was able to get down the center of the lane for layups and also made a pair of 3-pointers. After hitting 7 of 11 shots in the first quarter, Windham was just 1 of 9 in the second and got careless with the ball, committing four turnovers.

From there, the game was nip-and-tuck, with Windham rallying late in the fourth quarter to score the final five points and sent it to overtime.

