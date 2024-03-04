PHILADELPHIA — Jason Kelce has retired after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 36-year-old Kelce officially called it quits Monday at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex, ending a career in which he became not only one of the great centers of his era who played a key role in the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship but a beloved Philly personality and popular podcast host.

“Let’s see how long this lasts,” said Kelce, wearing a sleeveless Eagles T-shirt, before he burst into tears and needed several moments to compose himself at a news conference attended by his parents, Ed and Donna, and brother Travis, who was wearing sunglasses inside the auditorium. Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni sat behind reporters.

Kelce needed 45 minutes to recount his career from his childhood in Ohio to his final days with the Eagles through tears, laughter and many thanks to his biggest influences before he finally announced he was retiring.

“I have been the underdog my entire career,” he said. “And I mean this when I say it, I still wish I was.”

Kelce was a sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati in the 2011 draft. The burly, bushy-haired and bearded Kelce has been a stalwart of the offensive line since he was drafted and as an Iron Man after he missed most of the 2012 season with a partially torn MCL and torn ACL.

PATRIOTS: After months of stalled talks, the Patriots have offered impending free-agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne a contract, a source to;d the Boston Herald.

Bourne received his offer before the NFL Scouting Combine, when league sources told the Boston Herald the veteran wideout should have strong interest if he hits free agency on March 11.

Bourne originally signed a three-year, $15 million contract as a free agent in 2021, a deal that included another $7.5 million in incentives. The ex-49er has publicly expressed a desire to remain in New England, where the Patriots hold the most cap space in the league at $101.7 million, per Over The Cap.

“That is a goal of mine. I love being a Patriot – it’s a great environment for a person like me,” Bourne told ESPN last month. “Being a Patriot helped me grow into the player I am today. I’m thankful for the organization, but you never know. I’ve been in free agency before and I didn’t know what would happen. And I don’t know now.”

BUCCANEERS: Instead of testing his worth in free agency this winter, Mike Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract to remain with the club that drafted him seventh overall in 2014, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized. ESPN first reported the agreement, saying it includes $35 million guaranteed.

Evans, 30, is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving and is Tampa Bay’s career leader in receptions (762), yards (11,680) and touchdowns (94).

VIKINGS: Minnesota released running back Alexander Mattison on Monday, with the club continuing to seek solutions to a lagging rushing attack.

Mattison was coming off an unremarkable first season as the primary ball carrier and lost the starting job to Ty Chandler for the last four games. Mattison rushed for a career-high 700 yards and had three receiving touchdowns, but a lack of explosiveness at the line minimized his impact.

The move will clear $3.35 million from Minnesota’s salary cap and leave just $1.25 million in dead money from the two-year, $7 million contract he signed prior to last season. The Vikings cut four-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook for cap savings last year and turned the backfield over to Mattison, one of the most popular and respected players in the locker room.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville cut veteran defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi on Monday a few hours after wishing him a happy 29th birthday on social media.

Releasing him will save the Jaguars roughly $3.5 million against the 2024 salary cap. Fatukasi will still cost the team $9.3 million in dead money. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Jacksonville in 2022 that included $20 million guaranteed. He was due to count nearly $13 million against the cap this year.

