Greely High School will put on their production of the beloved musical “Footloose” from March 22 to 24 at the Greely Center for the Arts in Cumberland.

The classic movie musical includes new songs in combo with the powerhouse hits from its Oscar-nominated score.

“Footloose” celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness while highlighting young talent.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. on March 22 and 23, and the matinee performance begins at 2 p.m. on March 24. Tickets are available for $12 each at the Greely High School website, ghs.msad51.org.

