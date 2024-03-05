When Yarmouth resident Kate Harnden noticed her Russell terrier, Lily, was missing last week, she immediately jumped into action, and so did the Yarmouth community.

After posting on Facebook alerting the town, Harnden received over 60 comments from friends and other Yarmouth residents promising to keep their eyes peeled for the little dog.

Last seen wearing a tan coat, Harnden alerted the community that Lily might be chasing a deer, and loved squeaker toys and bacon.

Early Sunday morning, Lily was finally rescued by resident Tim Davoren, whom one Facebook user called “a tracking machine.”

“There are no words to express the gratitude we have for every single person that helped the last couple of days,” Harnden wrote. “This community is so special.”

