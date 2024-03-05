The North Yarmouth Historical Society will present a new program dedicated to understanding old tools Sunday, March 10, at the Old Town House.
Starting at 2 p.m., guest speakers Dave Coffin and Art Gaffer will share their expertise and passion on historic tools found in Maine.
Coffin, of Pownal, has been collecting old tools from a young age and is still in possession of a tool created by his ancestor Thomas Coffin of Freeport in the 1790s.
Gaffer, of Portland, has a similar passion. Growing up on Munjoy Hill, Gaffer is a member of the Early American Industries Association and the Cumberland Farmers Club. Both speakers will bring examples to show. Attendees are welcome to bring tools to discuss.
