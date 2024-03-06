Comedy

Friday 3/8

Alvin Kuai: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Wednesday 3/13

“Cage Match” improv night: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 3/15

“Cut Your Teeth”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Saturday 3/9

“The Portland Show” opening reception: 1 p.m., Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Exhibiting through April 27. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 3/16

“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 3/30

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 4/30

“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Through 5/3

“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 3/8

“Women in the Wild”: International Women’s Day film event by Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 7 p.m., Toad & Co., 31 Diamond St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff.film

Wednesday 3/13

“Leap Year” (2010): Rated PG, 6 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com

“Apolonia, Apolonia” (2022): In French with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“Bringing Up Baby” (1938): 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“The Soft Skin/La peau douce” (1964): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 3/14

“School of Rock” (2003): Rated PG-13, 5:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. patten.lib.me.us

Thursday 3/14 & Friday 3/15

“Wish” (2023): Rated PG, 2 p.m. Thursday at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. 2:30 p.m. Friday at Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 3/8

“Johnny Cash Concert Experience”: Presented by Portland Ovations, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $59-$94. porttix.com

Open the Door for Three: 7 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. $25. 317main.org

Foreside Funk; The Bulkheads: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Mavy Ho-Le: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 3/8 & Saturday 3/9

Go Big for Hunger’s GBFH All Star Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $70. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 3/9

Pretty Girls Sing Soprano: 10 a.m., Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Library, North Yarmouth. princememorial.org

Giff Jamison; Nancy Sferra: 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Duane Edwards: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Scott Kiefner Group; Seba Molnar: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Christine Correa Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29, $12 children and students. porttix.com

Carrie Nation and the Speakesy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Joy and the Wildfire: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Emo Night Portland: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 3/9 & Sunday 3/10

“Broadway By Request”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $28-$90. porttix.com

Sunday 3/10

“Shane MacGowan’s Teeth”: Tribute to Shane MacGowan, Irish music, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. thehillarts.me

Advance Base; Young Moon; Greg Jamie: 7:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Tuesday 3/12

Dropkick Murphys: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $49.50-$60. statetheatreportland.com

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $56-$189.50. porttix.com

Wednesday 3/13

Matisyahu; Cydeways: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $31 advance, $36 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Michael Nau: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 3/14

AJ Lee and Blue Summit: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Jeffrey Foucault; Martha Scanlan; Jon Neufeld: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 3/15

Bailey’s Mistake: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Yard Sauce; Matt Meyer and the Gumption Junction: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

The Disco Biscuits; Karina Rykman: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Enter the Haggis: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tunes from Portland, local Irish music: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 3/8-Sunday 3/10

“Frozen Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Falmouth Middle School, 52 Woodville Road. $10, $5 students. showtix4u.com

“Into the Woods”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $15, $12 students and SAD 75 staff, $10 seniors. mtastage.weebly.com

Saturday 3/9

“Charlotte’s Web”: 2 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex, 804 Washington St., Bath. $20, $10 children. chocolatechurcharts.org

“Between the Sea and Me”: Community gathering centered on January storms and climate change with performances, rituals, shrine making and more, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit Island Institute’s Storm Response. space538.org

Thursday 3/14

“360 Allstars”: Dancing, basketball, drumming and other performances, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $24-$58. porttix.com

Thursday 3/14-Saturday 3/30

“Dominion”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 3/24

“A Man of No Importance”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

