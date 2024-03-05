CANTON — Oxford County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision Monday on Turner Street as Travis Boivin, 44, of Leeds.

Boivin, riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson, had slowed down for a school bus ahead of him near 474 Turner St., which is also Route 108. His motorcycle was stuck from behind by a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer sedan driven by Troy Kimball, 30, of Mexico, Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in a news release Tuesday.

Boivin died at the scene, Urquhart said. Kimball was not injured.

The crash occurred about 5:12 p.m.

The road was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and the scene examined by a crash reconstructionist from the Windham Police Department.

Assisting the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office were crews from Canton and Livermore fire departments, along with EMS personnel from Med-Care Ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-9554.

This crash remains under investigation.

