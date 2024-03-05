Democrat Matthew Beck won a three-way race to fill a vacant Maine House of Representatives seat representing part of South Portland.
Beck collected 1,206 votes, or 74% of ballots cast, to defeat two independent candidates.
Brendan Williams got 239 votes, or 15%. And Tristram Howard got 175 votes, or 11%.
Beck was longtime chair of the South Portland Democratic Committee. He will fill the House District 122 seat previously held by Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt, who died in October.
House District 122 encompasses all of South Portland’s District 1 and some of District 2.
Beck will serve the remainder of Reckitt’s two-year term, which ends in December.
Reckitt, a Democrat and longtime advocate for women’s rights, died in October of colon cancer. She was 78.
