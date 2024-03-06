Peaceful Means, a dynamic duo formed by Leah Boyd and Heather Pierson, is offering a workshop aimed at fostering better communication across all generations from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick. Through a combination of exercises, including games and music, attendees will learn practical tools for nonviolent communication and community building.

The workshop offers take-away skills participants can put to immediate use at home, work, school or in broader community groups, according to prepared release.

“In an increasingly polarized world, it takes effort to cultivate meaningful relationships across our many differences,” said the Rev. Kharma Amos, minister of UUCB. “Peaceful Means will be sharing some tried and tested methods to help us do this with more intention and effectiveness. We are especially excited about doing this in an intergenerational environment, with people of all ages coming together.”

Peaceful Means co-founder Boyd said that “communication is more crucial than ever” in today’s world.

“We believe that communication is the cornerstone of harmonious relationships and thriving communities,” co-founder Pierson added. “Through this workshop, we hope to cultivate a culture of empathy, active listening and mutual respect.”

There will be light snacks and refreshments throughout the session. Registration is currently open, on a sliding scale ($5-$25). Attendees can reserve a spot by emailing administrator@uubrunswick.org. For more information, visit uubrunswick.org.

