The Brunswick High School Players invite you to its spring musical, “The Phantom of the Opera,” with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, to be performed over two weekends beginning March 14.

“The Phantom of the Opera” will be performed over two weekends with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16.; as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, and 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at the high school’s Crooker Theater.

Tickets are available in advance online and at the door (subject to availability), $17 for adults, $12 for seniors/students. For tickets, visit showtix4u.com/events/BHSPlayers.

This haunting production, with a cast of over 50 students, unfolds the mysterious story of the Phantom, weaving a narrative of passion, music and suspense.

Leading up to the show, the cast last month received a special message from Broadway icon Howard McGillin, renowned for holding the record for the most performances by an actor in the title role of the Broadway production of “The Phantom of the Opera.” Thanks to the coordination of his cousin, Phyllis Lisi of Brunswick, Howard sent a message to the students of the BHS Players and answered their questions.

