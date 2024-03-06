Democrat Matthew Beck won South Portland’s special election in a landslide on Tuesday to fill the House District 122 seat left vacant by late Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt.

Beck received 1,206 votes to Tristram Howard’s 175 and Brendan Williams’ 239 votes, with a total of 1,678 voters casting ballots in the election.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome and grateful to South Portland for putting their trust in me,” Beck told The Forecaster on Wednesday. “I was sworn in by the governor this morning … now it’s time to get back to work.”

House District 122 represents South Portland’s District 1 and part of District 2. Beck will serve the remainder of Reckitt’s term, which ends in November.

“I’m hitting the ground running and am confident that, with the help of fellow legislators, I’ll be effective through the rest of this term,” he said.



Beck said he is “thankful for the people of South Portland” for allowing him to represent them in Augusta.

“(South Portland) is such a beautiful place to live, a great community of people, and I’m privileged to do some work to hopefully make their lives better,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: