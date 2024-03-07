More than 56% of Scarborough’s Oak Hill Ace Hardware customers in December donated to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital during their Holiday Round Up campaign.

Customers rounded up to the nearest dollar and donated change to the local Children’s Hospital Miracle Network. Customers gathered $4,178.

Ace vendor Duracell recognized stores with the greatest amount of donors. Oak Hill Ace Hardware, located at 29 Gorham Road, ranked 20th nationally. Duracell donated $2,000 on top of customer donations to bring the total to $6,178.

The funds raised by Oak Hill customers will help the hospital buy pediatric medical equipment.

“We are thrilled to see our neighbors and community help us support BBCH through these fundraising efforts,” Rebecca Wood, operations director for Oak Hill and Dunstan Ace Hardware, said in a press release. “The hospital is an incredibly important resource to children and families, and we are more than happy to do what we can to contribute to its mission.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: